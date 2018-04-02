Okada Books founder, Okechukwu Ofili is married - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Okada Books founder, Okechukwu Ofili is married – Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Okada Books founder, Okechukwu Ofili is married
Okada Books founder, Okechukwu Ofili and his sweetheart, Oghogho Omorotiomwan married over the Easter weekend of 2018. The love birds walked down the aisle on Saturday March 31 after a traditional wedding a week earlier in Edo state. With the couple's …
