Okada rider shot dead by police in Ebonyi state over N50 bribe (graphic photo) — Nigeria Today

Okada rider shot dead by police in Ebonyi state over N50 bribe (graphic photo)

A commercial motorcycle rider has been fatally shot by police in Ebonyi state because of his refusal to pay N50 bribe in Ebonyi state.

The okada rider, reportedly in his 20s, was shot and killed on Wednesday night by a policeman attached to Anti Kidnap squad, AK of Ebonyi State police command along Water Works road, Abakaliki.

The state governor David Umahi has ordered for the immediate arrest of the policeman responsible for the death. The Governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor described the incident as barbaric and callous and expressed confidence that justice will be done.

Umahi warned that his administration will not tolerate any form of killing of innocent citizens or extrajudicial killing by the security agencies and ordered the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Titus Lamorde to arrest the trigger-happy policeman who shot at the Okada man, while other members of his team, who were present during the confrontation that led to the fatal shooting, should be made to feel the full force of the law.

Governor Umahi expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and promised to visit the family when full information concerning his family is made available. He called on the public to remain calm and not resort to taking laws into their hands.

