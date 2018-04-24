Okada riders attack, injure VIO officer in Abuja — Nigeria Today

Okada riders attack, injure VIO officer in Abuja

Suspected commercial motorcycle operators have attacked a Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) personnel in Abuja. Spokesman of the agency, Mr Kalu Emetu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday. Emetu identified the victim as Mr Abubarkar Eyge. He said the incident occurred at the Area 1 roundabout in the Garki […]

The post Okada riders attack, injure VIO officer in Abuja appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

