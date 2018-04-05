Okocha, Phil Brown Tip Iwobi To Succeed As Support Striker - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Okocha, Phil Brown Tip Iwobi To Succeed As Support Striker – Independent Newspapers Limited
Okocha, Phil Brown Tip Iwobi To Succeed As Support Striker
Lagos – Alex Iwobi, Super Eagles and Arsenal of England forward, will be a better player as a support striker than being a top striker. This view was expressed by two ex-internationals, Austin Okocha and Phil Brown. Okocha, a former Super Eagles …
