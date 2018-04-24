Okorocha congratulates BBN 3 winner, Miracle - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Okorocha congratulates BBN 3 winner, Miracle – Daily Sun
Daily Sun
Okorocha congratulates BBN 3 winner, Miracle
Daily Sun
… • Organisers got 30m votes in finale. Zika Bobby; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri. Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has congratulated an indigene of the state, Miracle Igbokwe, for winning the third edition of Big Brother Naija, a reality show. Okorocha …
