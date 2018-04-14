Okorocha fires over 1,215 workers — Nigeria Today

Okorocha fires over 1,215 workers

Imo State Government yesterday sacked and retired over 1,215 civil servants as part of its efforts to rejig the state workforce. The state’s Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Calistus Ekenze, who reportedly directed the Local Government Service Commission to carry out the order. It was gathered that those who were mostly affected were largely from […]

