Okorocha imposes N3,000 levy on all adults in Imo — Nigeria Today

Okorocha imposes N3,000 levy on all adults in Imo
The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has ordered all “leviable adults” in the state to pay N3,000 each as “development levy”. This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Community Government, Culture and Traditional Affairs, Louis Duru, on Thursday. According to Duru, the money is to be used for “autonomous community adult […]
Okorocha imposes N3,000 levy on all adults in Imo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!