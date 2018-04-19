Okorocha imposes N3,000 levy on all adults in Imo — Nigeria Today

Okorocha imposes N3,000 levy on all adults in Imo

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has ordered all “leviable adults” in the state to pay N3,000 each as “development levy”. This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Community Government, Culture and Traditional Affairs, Louis Duru, on Thursday. According to Duru, the money is to be used for “autonomous community adult […]

