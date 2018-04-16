Okorocha tasks Imo indigenes on more universities — Nigeria Today

Okorocha tasks Imo indigenes on more universities

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has tasked capable indigenes to partner government to establish more varsities in the state.

He made the call at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Chosen Crown University, owned by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries.

The varsity is located in Umuabiahu, Mgbidi, in Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

Okorocha said the need for more universities was necessary, considering the number of students in the state who apply for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s examination every year.

He said: “Education is our chief industry and it is a pivot upon which economic life depends. I appeal to individuals, corporate bodes and churches, who are willing to establish universities in the state to do so.”

According to him, “Last year alone, the state had 147, 000 youths who passed JAMB, and the second to it was Delta State with 67, 000 and others, who had 10,000 and so on.

Okorocha commended the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka for establishing the university.

He lauded his courage and tenacity of purpose, commitment to education and providing the university for the people of Imo State and beyond.

Muoka thanked God, the governor and the community for making the dream of the church a reality.

Meanwhile, the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) has called for the immediate and unconditional reversal of the hike in the fees of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

The National Coordinator, Hassan Taiwo Soweto and National Secretary, Ibukun Omole disclosed this in a statement.

The group stated that the present economic situation in the country was already precarious for the workers and artisans who are struggling to eke out a living.

According to ERC, the new fees would deny the youths’ access to higher education and create massive dropout of indigent students.

It urged the various workers union to demand an increase in the subventions to the institution.

It condemned the astronomical increase from about N35, 000 to N200, 000, describing it as an infringement on the rights of the students.

“As far as we are concerned, education is a right and not a privilege. It is the social responsibility of government to its citizens.

“We are strongly of the opinion that the Ondo State government could fund public education appropriately, if it tackles routine corruption in government.

