Okowa calls for Collective efforts to achieve peace - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Okowa calls for Collective efforts to achieve peace
DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has called for collective efforts for peace to be achieved in Nigeria. The Governor made the call on Friday during the 50th birthday celebration of his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro in Warri. South-South …
