Okowa, Uduaghan turn prophets at Otuaro's 50th birthday in Warri - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Okowa, Uduaghan turn prophets at Otuaro’s 50th birthday in Warri – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Okowa, Uduaghan turn prophets at Otuaro's 50th birthday in Warri
Vanguard
ORDINARILY, it was the 50th birthday event of the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barrister (Deacon) Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, put together last week in Warri, Delta State, by the Society for Peace Studies and Practice, FSPSP, which not only invested him …
Uduaghan's Senatorial Ambition Gathers Momentum
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!