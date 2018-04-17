Okpekpe organisers name STACO as official Insurer - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Okpekpe organisers name STACO as official Insurer – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Okpekpe organisers name STACO as official Insurer
Vanguard
Organisers of the Okpekpe international 10km road race have announced award-winning STACO Insurance plc as the official insurer of the only IAAF silver label road race in Nigeria nay West Africa. Participants taking off at the Okpekpe International …
STACO named official Insurer for Okpekpe Road Race
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!