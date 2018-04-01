Okunowo: Super Eagles Need More Creativity In Midfield To Service Ighalo - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Okunowo: Super Eagles Need More Creativity In Midfield To Service Ighalo – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Okunowo: Super Eagles Need More Creativity In Midfield To Service Ighalo
Complete Sports Nigeria
Former Super Eagles and Barcelona defender Gbenga Okunowo has blamed the lack of quality midfielders who possess good passing skills for Odion Ighalo's lack of goals for the national team, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Got something to say? The …
Nigeria's Super Eagles at World Cup for jamboree – Ex-NFF chief Gabriel Chukwuma 'Gabros'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!