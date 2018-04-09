Olabayo, Kalu differ over Buhari reelection ambition — Nigeria Today

Olabayo, Kalu differ over Buhari reelection ambition

Primate of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church of God, Elijah Ayodele Olabayo, over the weekend, swelled the call for President Muhammadu Buhari to drop his re-election ambition or meet a shameful defeat and humiliation in 2019.

Meanwhile, former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has urged monarchs in Yoruba land and the entire people of Southwest to support President Buhari’s reelection in 2019.

The erstwhile Abia State governor, who led the Urji Uzor Kalu Foundation to the palace of the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba

Victor Kiladejo on Saturday also instituted an endowment funds to empower 2000 petty traders in the kingdom.

Kalu, who is also a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cautioned members of the Ekiti Sate chapter of APC against taking the criticism of President Buhari by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo seriously.

He said Obasanjo lacks the moral right to criticize anybody because of his poor record while he was in government.

Speaking at the dedication of his church in Lagos over the weekend, in Buhari’s place, Olabayo said the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, should contest to take Nigeria to greater heights.

The cleric said God has warned Buhari to step down because he cannot rule Nigeria any longer. ‘‘The evil reign of armed herdsmen across Nigeria, as well as Boko Haram insurgents is decease he cannot contro.’’

Reminded that the Senate President has pending corruption allegations against him, the Primate said, “If Saraki refuses to rule, God will be angry with him. If I say that Saraki should contest, it is the word of God, let him keep to it. I don’t know anything beyond that.

“No matter what names they might be calling Saraki, I’m not a politician; I don’t know anything about that. Saraki can move Nigeria forward in 2019. Buhari should step down. He should not contest for 2019. It is the word of God.”

However, the Chairman, Advisory Board of the National Movement for Reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari urged Oba Kiladejo to prevail on his subjects and community to maintain the peace campaigns across the country despite the moves by some persons to plunge the nation into crisis.

According to Kalu, “There was no other option for the President but to go for second term next year.”

He rated President Buhari high on delivery of dividends of democracy in terms of infrastructure, health, education, social protection, security and anti-graft war.

Kalu also expressed resentment at the comment credited to Obasanjo that Mr. President should not seek second term in office, saying the former number one citizen lacks the moral standing to stop a president that has been the most selfless in Nigeria’s history from contesting for second term.

The former Abia governor was welcomed to Ekiti State by a governorship aspirant and former Speaker, Mr. Femi Bamisile.

Addressing the APC members at the Bamisile’s house in Ado, Kalu said President Buhari is desirous to contest for second term and that no effort will be spared from stopping Obasanjo from thwarting the dream.

