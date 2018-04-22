 OLAMIDE AGUNLOYE: I'm obsessed with designing space and bodies - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OLAMIDE AGUNLOYE: I’m obsessed with designing space and bodies – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

OLAMIDE AGUNLOYE: I'm obsessed with designing space and bodies
The Nation Newspaper
Olamide Agunloye is the CEO of Iconola. She is a designer who is passionate about making others look good. In this interview with Yetunde Oladeinde, she talks about how it all started as a gift, moving into interior designs, her memorable moments
OLAMIDE AGUNLOYE: I'm obsessed with designing space and bodies – The Nation NewspaperNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.