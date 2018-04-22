OLAMIDE AGUNLOYE: I’m obsessed with designing space and bodies — Nigeria Today

OLAMIDE AGUNLOYE: I’m obsessed with designing space and bodies

Olamide Agunloye is the CEO of Iconola. She is a designer who is passionate about making others look good. In this interview with Yetunde Oladeinde, she talks about how it all started as a gift, moving into interior designs, her memorable moments, challenges and more.

HAT inspired you to go into designing?

You can’t ignore a gift. That’s the first thing I’ll say.

I recognised that I had a gift from an early age, and that was the beginning for me.

At that point, I could draw and I was also very specific about my personal style. I knew what I wanted from the onset. You can imagine a five-year not wanting to go to school if she didn’t wear a particular dress. That was me.

There is an internal push that I can’t explain. And it helps me to recognise inspiration within different things, to create design details, which essentially is what design is.

Let’s talk about your experience and some of the recognitions and awards.

We are the first ready-to-wear clothing brand for women in Nigeria and that’s a huge thing. That, for me, is recognising an opportunity to create a solution for a problem. Interestingly, a lot of people didn’t even know that what we had was a challenge but I’m glad I was privileged to key into an industry I very much believe in.

I started as a bridal wear designer and gained recognition for doing bridals and evening wear. We have been nominated for many awards. In 2007, I won the Hottest Designer for the City People Awards. Over the years, I have collaborated with lots of personal and professional brands to create collections and design solutions that have also opened my eyes to the potential in the sector.

What excites and motivates your designs?

Everything! This is because I am a very visual person and it brings out the creativity in me. Everything I see captivates me and my mind works fast. As I look around, I discover a variety of design options and I like to adapt everything into wearable art.

You want to talk about some memorable moments in your life and career?

There has been a ton of events so I can’t say that one particular thing has been The Mark. However, I would say that everything has come together to make our brand what it is. The realisation that the industry has so much potential is primarily what drives me. There is so much that I want to do and I would say that I am not near where I am going!

There is a lot of milestones ahead of me. And I pray for the grace to achieve the vision.

What are some of the challenges?

Like every business in the country, there are challenges but that does not deter me. Expanding has been the major challenge.

I must also say that what my thoughts were about business and what they are now are very different. It has actually been a learning curve. For the product, I think that quality control is a big one because the focus should be on the product.

Design needs to have standards and since we don’t have an institution that measures and enforces each individual business standards, we all have to have our standards of quality and put measures in place to measure and enforce those standards, so that our product is good and brings satisfaction to the end user. The crux of the matter is that the common staff in this business is uneducated and unenlightened. There’s a big challenge there.

The other thing I’ll say is understanding the business of fashion. Fashion is not just about expression of creativity, it’s about creating a sustainable business that caters to our standard of living and that of our workers.

Essentially, every business needs support. And like most entrepreneurs, I got sucked into the idea of raising funds the normal way, which is loans. But I have come to the realisation that building a sustainable business is a process. And now my major concern is to build my market share.

The major challenge is how? I am or rather perhaps I should say, I have become a huge advocate of support. We need to focus on raising funds through support in form of sales and patronage.

While loans have helped me a lot, what sustains the repayment and profit is sales. Building a module of demand and supply; marketing and sales target are something every business needs. I concentrate a lot on that. Also, I learn a lot from my day-to-day activities to continuously build this brand.

While the creative aspect is more innate and personal, the business aspect I have developed with time and experience, and it’s an ongoing challenge which makes me stronger as a person and as a business.

How do you cope with them?

Interestingly, I will say that maths and science were a great strength of mine in school. That is still in my blood. That is what helps me.

I calculate on paper and I strategise on paper. If it does not pan out well, then I go back to my calculations. The answers are always there.

The truth here is that the simple equation a+bx=c, where x is a variable factor, that is the equation I work with. I know my expectations (c) and I know my product (a) and I know my efforts (b). If I don’t get the results I want, then I have to change something. Sometimes it’s x, sometimes it’s a, b or c. So, you can see that it is always clear and mathematics doesn’t tell lies. It’s always clear and it’s always simple.

Who or what do you consider as the greatest influence in your life and career?

I got used to saying Vera Wang and Monique Llhuiler, but that’s on a creative note. My strongest influence has been Oprah. When someone stands the test of time, being true to themselves, I admire that. When someone is flexible enough to change with the time and tide, I admire that.

In addition, when someone goes through personal setbacks and stays strong and focused, I admire that. When someone stands up for other people, I admire that.

What are the other things that occupy your time?

I do interior and construction work because my love of design doesn’t stop with clothing. I am obsessed with designing space as I am in designing bodies.

In my spare time, I source for content. This includes content for design as well as content for the mind.

I love words. So I read and I write. That is also another part of my creative side.

That is not all. I love pictures. I love movies too.

Let’s compare when you started and now; what has changed?

That’s a good question. Age. And when that changes, there’s growth; growth for the business and growth for me. Through pain and pleasure, it has all been worth it.

Any changes you would like to see in the sector?

Support. I have developed this hashtag on instagram #supportAfrica.

You can build a good product but no one will know about it if there is no support.

There’s a certain type of way that we snob the good in each other in this part of the world. Can you imagine the changes that we can create if we stood together, supporting each other and our products?

I strongly believe that the known brands should support unknown brands. Banks and finance ial institutions should support (beyond loans) and follow up what their clients are doing. Individuals should support, and friends should support.

There is also support by buying. Most businesses need to meet sales targets. That’s all.

What is your definition of style?

My definition of style is something interesting. It has to be wearable and it has to reflect my personality. While comfort is key, I am not big on the grunge or sporty look. I like architectural details on clothes. I like lines and I curves and am big on details. I am also a huge advocate of classic and simple styles. I also love items that can stand the test of time!

What are some of the things that you treasure most in your life?

I treasure my sons. I also treasure my creativity, my personality, my business and my family.

How do you relax?

Solitude is a big one for me. I detox. I think. I also clear my energy space and I like to figure me out, by myself. When I am not doing all these, I love music. I love playing card games and word games.

I write, read and watch movies.

What are some of the principles that you hold onto?

My dad always said, character is the most important thing in the world. My mom always said every disappointment is a blessing in disguise. Funny enough, all the others mostly stem from Bible passages, like Romans 14.23b and whatever is not of faith is sin. I apply my vision despite what I can see.

I also believe in 1 Thessalonians 4.9, which admonishes you to mind your business, work with your hands, be self sufficient so that you won’t be a burden unto others. This one is pretty self explanatory. I just stay in my line.

And most likely the whole of Psalms and Proverbs. Seeking wisdom! That’s huge for me.

There are many things that seem right but lead to death, that’s Proverbs. To me, things that have become common place in our world like complaining, gossiping, speaking negatively etc… I have knowledge… So I embody it… It might not satisfy every one… But I have obeyed the voice within more than the one without.

All of these and more make me who I am.

Let’s talk about the people you admire and role models

I admire all business people. It takes a different kind of effort and tenacity to do business. It’s not easy.

I applaud everyone who is working on something they are extremely passionate about.

If you had to advise women, what would you tell them?

We are all on the same team. The world tries to divide us and therefore often conquers us. My advice is that we hold one féminine voice. Uphold each other and support each other. For business, I will say learn all you can. Do what you can with what you have. Start where you are and by all means put your best foot forward at all times.

The post OLAMIDE AGUNLOYE: I’m obsessed with designing space and bodies appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

