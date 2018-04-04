Olamide Set To Feature Wizkid On New Song — Nigeria Today

Olamide Set To Feature Wizkid On New Song

YBNL boss, Olamide Baddo has hinted about new music collaboration with Starboy Records boss, Wizkid for the third time since they both started their legendary music journey.

The two music stars who already collaborated on two hit singles “Omo to shan” and “Confam Ni” are all set to join forces again on a song.

Olamide took to his Instagram page to post a photo of Wizkid with caption;

Wiz came to bless some beats for me @wizkidayo

What Are Your Expectations?

