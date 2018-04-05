 Olamide, Wizkid Team Up For Brand New Musical Track - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Olamide, Wizkid Team Up For Brand New Musical Track – Concise News

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Concise News

Olamide, Wizkid Team Up For Brand New Musical Track
Concise News
Nigerian heavyweight artistes YBNL boss, Olamide, and Starboy record label boss, Wizkid, are working on an unnamed collaboration. The duo each took to their social media pages to reveal that they are cooking something for their fans. Olamide shared a
Wizkid, Olamide hint on musical collaborationTODAY.NG

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.