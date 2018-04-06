Oliseh Defeats Fortuna Sittard In Dutch FA Tribunal, To Be Financially Compensated - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Oliseh Defeats Fortuna Sittard In Dutch FA Tribunal, To Be Financially Compensated – Complete Sports Nigeria
Oliseh Defeats Fortuna Sittard In Dutch FA Tribunal, To Be Financially Compensated
The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) tribunal has found second division club Fortuna Sittard guilty of 'black money payment' and has ruled that they must pay their suspended Nigerian coach Sunday Oilseh part of his salary as compensation …
Sunday Oliseh, Fortuna Sittard disagree over court ruling
