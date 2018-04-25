 Olonisakin visits injured troops in Chad - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Olonisakin visits injured troops in Chad – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Olonisakin visits injured troops in Chad
The Nation Newspaper
The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, has visited injured troops engaged in the war against Boko Haram insurgents in the Lake Chad region. Chief of Military Public Information, Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Col. Timothy
Olonisakin visits wounded troops in ChadThe Eagle Online

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.