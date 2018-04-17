Olusosun dumpsite: Police arrest 80, recover weapons - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Olusosun dumpsite: Police arrest 80, recover weapons – Vanguard
Olusosun dumpsite: Police arrest 80, recover weapons
By Esther Onyegbula. LAGOS—Police have arrested over 80 miscreants, recovered a toy gun, fake dollars, reflective jackets, six butchers' knives, 21 kitchen knives, nine hammers, substances suspected to be cannabis and other dangerous weapons from …
