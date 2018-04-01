Oluwo Of Iwo Denies Adopting Emir Title — Nigeria Today

Oluwo Of Iwo Denies Adopting Emir Title

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has denied dropping his “Oba” title for the “Emir” title as reported in the media. The traditional ruler made the clarification in a Sunday statement issued on his behalf by his spokesman, Ali Ibrahim. The statement read, “Oluwo has never adopted the Emir title; he only said […]

The post Oluwo Of Iwo Denies Adopting Emir Title appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

