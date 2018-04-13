 Omawumi celebrates Birthday as she covers Glamsquad Magazine! — Nigeria Today
Omawumi celebrates Birthday as she covers Glamsquad Magazine!

Posted on Apr 13, 2018

It’s a double celebration for musician Omawumi as she turns a year older today and covers Glamsquad Magazine’s April 2018 issue. The artist took to her Instagram page to share photos from the magazine spread, as well as new promotional photos shot by By Tim McBaj Visuals for her new single, Me Ke, and we must […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

