Omeruo delighted with club's return to winning ways - Fcnaija — Nigeria Today

Fcnaija

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has expressed delight at helping his Turkish club, Kasimpasa return to winning ways after beating ten-man Goztepe 2-0 on Sunday. Kasimpasa had failed to win their last four games prior to their win away from home …



