Omeruo delighted with club's return to winning ways - Fcnaija — Nigeria Today

Omeruo delighted with club's return to winning ways
Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has expressed delight at helping his Turkish club, Kasimpasa return to winning ways after beating ten-man Goztepe 2-0 on Sunday. Kasimpasa had failed to win their last four games prior to their win away from home …
