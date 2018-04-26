 OMG! After House Of Reps, Senate Also Moves To Impeach Buhari (See Why!) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OMG! After House Of Reps, Senate Also Moves To Impeach Buhari (See Why!)

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senate Statement On Attack Stealing Of Mace

Why Senate Wants To Impeach Buhari. The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is currently under intense pressure as Senators, today called for his impeachment days after the House of Representatives Made a similar Move. Read details below. Why Senate Wants To Impeach Buhari For not seeking National Assembly approval before the withdrawal of the $496 …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – OMG! After House Of Reps, Senate Also Moves To Impeach Buhari (See Why!) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.