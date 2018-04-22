OMG!! Female Gospel Performs In Church In Bum Shorts And Bra (Video) — Nigeria Today

OMG!! Female Gospel Performs In Church In Bum Shorts And Bra (Video)

The effort to curb away immorality in our society might not be achieved anytime soon as the immoral acts are being propagated from holy places. Below is a video of an unidentified church where a singer performed but in a very wrong way. The singer who was supposed to present herself and her body as […]

The post OMG!! Female Gospel Performs In Church In Bum Shorts And Bra (Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

