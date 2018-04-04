Omidiji Gets Late Call-up For Falcons' Friendly - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Omidiji Gets Late Call-up For Falcons’ Friendly – Concise News
Omidiji Gets Late Call-up For Falcons' Friendly
Concise News
Netherlands-based Nigerian striker Sophia Omidiji has been given a late call-up to the Super Falcons for Friday's friendly with France in Le Mans. An official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ruth David confirmed that the US-born player had …
“Dreams definitely do come true” – Sophia Omidiji proud of maiden Nigeria call-up
