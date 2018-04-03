 Omidiji “Honoured, Proud” To Be Invited For France Vs Super Falcons Friendly - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Omidiji “Honoured, Proud” To Be Invited For France Vs Super Falcons Friendly – Complete Sports Nigeria

Omidiji “Honoured, Proud” To Be Invited For France Vs Super Falcons Friendly
Sofia Omidiji is delighted to have received an invitation to the Super Falcons squad ahead of their international friendly game against France this Friday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Omidiji, a forward with Nigerian-Filipino heritage who was
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

