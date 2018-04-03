Omidiji “Honoured, Proud” To Be Invited For France Vs Super Falcons Friendly - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Omidiji “Honoured, Proud” To Be Invited For France Vs Super Falcons Friendly – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Omidiji “Honoured, Proud” To Be Invited For France Vs Super Falcons Friendly
Sofia Omidiji is delighted to have received an invitation to the Super Falcons squad ahead of their international friendly game against France this Friday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Omidiji, a forward with Nigerian-Filipino heritage who was …
