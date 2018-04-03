Omidiji receives late invite for Super Falcons' friendly with France - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Omidiji receives late invite for Super Falcons’ friendly with France – The Punch
The Punch
Omidiji receives late invite for Super Falcons' friendly with France
Netherlands-based player, Sophia Omidiji, has received a late call-up invite to the Super Falcons for Friday's friendly with France in Le Mans. Omidiji, who plays for Dutch topflight side S.B.V Excelsior, disclosed this on her twitter handle @vegas2nl …
