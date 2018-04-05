Omisore bows to forces, moves to dump PDP — Nigeria Today

Omisore bows to forces, moves to dump PDP

In the aftermath of the March 25 congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, in which Mr Soji Adangunodo emerged as the substantive Chairman of the party in the state, a former Deputy Governor and chieftain of the party, Iyiola Omisore is set dump the party. DAILY POST authoritatively gathered from the […]

Omisore bows to forces, moves to dump PDP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

