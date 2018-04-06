Omisore dumps PDP, supporters tear party cards — Nigeria Today

Omisore dumps PDP, supporters tear party cards

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has reportedly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The News Agency Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Omisore’s supporters were seen burning flags of the party angrily. Reports indicate that a faction of PDP loyal to Omisore yesterday resolved to dump the party for another platform.

