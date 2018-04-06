 Omisore dumps PDP, supporters tear party cards — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Omisore dumps PDP, supporters tear party cards

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has reportedly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The News Agency Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Omisore’s supporters were seen burning flags of the party angrily. Reports indicate that a faction of PDP loyal to Omisore yesterday resolved to dump the party for another platform.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.