Omisore Must Apologise For Burning Flag – PDP — Nigeria Today

Omisore Must Apologise For Burning Flag – PDP

Leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun Sate have demanded an apology from Senator Iyiola Omisore for his reported supervision of the burning of the party’s flag at a factional office of the party in Osogbo, Osun State. The Osun PDP leaders, under the aegis of Forum of Ex-PDP Political Office […]

The post Omisore Must Apologise For Burning Flag – PDP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

