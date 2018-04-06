Omisore’s men dump PDP ahead of poll — Nigeria Today

Omisore’s men dump PDP ahead of poll

•Yet to decide alternative platform

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to ex-Osun State Deputy Governor Senator Iyiola Omisore yesterday resolved to dump the party for another platform.

Members had gathered at their secretariat on Gbongan Road, Osogbo, to chart the way after leaving the congress of March 25, where Soji Adagunodo became chairman.

Dr. Bayo Faforiji, who led members to burn PDP flags and tear their cards at the party secretariat, said they were yet to decide which party to join.

The Nation learnt that the group is consulting on the alternative platform for its leader, Omisore, to contest the governorship election.

It was gathered that leaders of the group met in Gbongan, headquarters of Ayedade Local Government, last weekend, where they considered Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Omisore group was not happy that the national secretariat of PDP abandoned it in favour of the Adagunodo group during the congress.

Faforiji said: “…it is clear to everybody that the national secretariat has pitched its tent with the Adagunodo group, hence the need for us to move on and mobilise our people for the election slated for September 22.

“Omisore is a household name in the political landscape of Osun. He is not a greenhorn in the power play. He understands the terrain better than anyone. As it is, we are consulting to find a better and credible platform to achieve our leader’s governorship ambition.”

A leader in the Adagunodo group, Bamidele Salam, regretted the move by the Omisore group to dump PDP, saying the party had assisted the senator to achieve so much lately.

He hoped PDP leaders would move to convince Omisore and his loyalists not to dump the party.

