‘Omniphobic’ smartphone display coating repels it all, from water to peanut butter — Nigeria Today

‘Omniphobic’ smartphone display coating repels it all, from water to peanut butter
Univerity of Michogan researchers have developed a clear ‘omniphobic’ screen coating that causes everything from water and oil to alcohol and even peanut butter to simply slide off its surface.
