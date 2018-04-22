Omo-Agege finally speaks on role he played in Ndume’s suspension — Nigeria Today

Omo-Agege finally speaks on role he played in Ndume’s suspension

The Senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said he never supported the suspension of his colleague, Ali Ndume. According to the embattled Senator, he did not sign the report endorsing Ndume’s suspension despite being a member of the Red Chamber’s Ethics and Privileges Committee He said the lawmakers that supported […]

Omo-Agege finally speaks on role he played in Ndume's suspension

