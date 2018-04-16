 OMO-AGEGE: Suspension of elected senatoristreasonous and felonious — Nigeria Today
OMO-AGEGE: Suspension of elected senatoristreasonous and felonious

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Carl Umegboro The National Assembly has over the years played politics to the extreme by repeatedly, egotistically misappropriating its gavel in contradiction of democratic system, and severally, conceitedly axed opposing colleagues that were elected by the people in their respective senatorial districts and constituencies for their counterparts at the House of Representatives.The same blunder also plays out recurrently in various Houses of Assembly across the states. By democratic norms, the electorates freely and wittingly bid their mandate to some persons to exercise the sovereignty on their behalf as their representatives and therefore can only be recalled or removed from workplace by the people.

