Omo-Agege: Urhobo people blow hot over suspension of Delta senator — Nigeria Today

Omo-Agege: Urhobo people blow hot over suspension of Delta senator
The Urhobo people of Delta State have dragged the Senate before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over the suspension of their kinsman, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from the red chamber. DAILY POST recalls that Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial district was during Thursday plenary suspended for 90 legislative days. The Senate Committee on Public […]
Omo-Agege: Urhobo people blow hot over suspension of Delta senator
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!