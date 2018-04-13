 Omo-Agege: Urhobo people blow hot over suspension of Delta senator — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Omo-Agege: Urhobo people blow hot over suspension of Delta senator

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Urhobo people of Delta State have dragged the Senate before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over the suspension of their kinsman, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from the red chamber. DAILY POST recalls that Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial district was during Thursday plenary suspended for 90 legislative days. The Senate Committee on Public […]

Omo-Agege: Urhobo people blow hot over suspension of Delta senator

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.