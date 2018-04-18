Omo Agege’s Co-conspirators Attempt to Kidnap Senator Yayi — Nigeria Today

Omo Agege’s Co-conspirators Attempt to Kidnap Senator Yayi

Around the same time Omo-Agege led thugs into the chambers today, Senator Yayi Adeola was kidnapped right in front of the White House wing of the National Assembly. As Omo Agege highlighted from one of 3 SUVs, Senator Yayi was pushed into one of the SUVs and attempt was made to drive him out of […]

The post Omo Agege’s Co-conspirators Attempt to Kidnap Senator Yayi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

