 Omoni Oboli is bringing Wives on Strike to the small screen - YNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Omoni Oboli is bringing Wives on Strike to the small screen – YNaija

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Omoni Oboli is bringing Wives on Strike to the small screen
YNaija
If you loved Omoni Oboli's Wives on Strike films, released first in 2016 and later as a sequel in 2017, then I'm sure the film's adaptation for television should get you excited. The ingredients appear to be there: crusty humour, bawdy dialogue and, of
Nigeria: Nollywood 3.0 – 'Ojukokoro', 3 Others Screen in USAllAfrica.com

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.