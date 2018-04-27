 Omotunde Adebowale David aka Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Omotunde Adebowale David aka Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Omotunde Adebowale David is an award Winning on-air Personality on 95.1 Wazobia FM, TV Personality for Wazobia TV, a lawyer by training, Celebrity Compere, Professional Standup Comedian.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

In celebrating her birthday today she shared these lovely photos below with the caption:

This is the day the Lord has made
Happy birthday to me +1

See beautiful photos below:

The post Omotunde Adebowale David aka Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.