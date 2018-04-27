Omotunde Adebowale David aka Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos — Nigeria Today

Omotunde Adebowale David aka Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos
Omotunde Adebowale David is an award Winning on-air Personality on 95.1 Wazobia FM, TV Personality for Wazobia TV, a lawyer by training, Celebrity Compere, Professional Standup Comedian.
In celebrating her birthday today she shared these lovely photos below with the caption:
This is the day the Lord has made
Happy birthday to me +1
See beautiful photos below:
