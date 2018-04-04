On desperate attempts by high profile persons to link Jonathan to corruption – Reno - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

On desperate attempts by high profile persons to link Jonathan to corruption – Reno – Vanguard
|
On desperate attempts by high profile persons to link Jonathan to corruption – Reno
Vanguard
My attention has been drawn to a viral video, initially circulated by agents of the All Progressive Congress led Federal Government, and purported to be videos of a police raid of the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan, and in which huge sums …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!