On desperate attempts by high profile persons to link Jonathan to corruption – Reno - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

On desperate attempts by high profile persons to link Jonathan to corruption – Reno – Vanguard

On desperate attempts by high profile persons to link Jonathan to corruption – Reno

Vanguard

My attention has been drawn to a viral video, initially circulated by agents of the All Progressive Congress led Federal Government, and purported to be videos of a police raid of the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan, and in which huge sums …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

