 On-loan Musa doesn't want to return to Leicester - Ripples Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

On-loan Musa doesn’t want to return to Leicester – Ripples Nigeria

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Ripples Nigeria

On-loan Musa doesn't want to return to Leicester
Ripples Nigeria
Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has expressed his excitement over the opportunity to play regularly at CSKA Moscow, and is not considering a return to Leicester City where he “warms the bench.” The forward rejoined the Russian Premier League side on loan

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.