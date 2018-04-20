On-loan Musa doesn't want to return to Leicester - Ripples Nigeria — Nigeria Today

On-loan Musa doesn’t want to return to Leicester – Ripples Nigeria
On-loan Musa doesn't want to return to Leicester
Ripples Nigeria
Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has expressed his excitement over the opportunity to play regularly at CSKA Moscow, and is not considering a return to Leicester City where he “warms the bench.” The forward rejoined the Russian Premier League side on loan …
