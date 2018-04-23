 On Mission To Digitise Global OPD Processes, Healthtech IoT Startup Doxper Raises $1.1 Mn Funding - Inc42 Media — Nigeria Today
On Mission To Digitise Global OPD Processes, Healthtech IoT Startup Doxper Raises $1.1 Mn Funding – Inc42 Media

On Mission To Digitise Global OPD Processes, Healthtech IoT Startup Doxper Raises $1.1 Mn Funding
Taking the total funding raised to date to $1.9 Mn, Doxper has raised $1.1 Mn in a Pre-Series A funding round from existing investors led by Vidal Healthcare. In August 2017, it raised $750K in a Seed round of funding led by Vidal Health and growx
