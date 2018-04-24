 On same-sex marriage - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

On same-sex marriage – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

On same-sex marriage
Guardian (blog)
At the just concluded joint Forum of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) in Westminster, United Kingdom, the British Prime Minister Theresa May called for same-sex marriage to be legalised in Nigeria and in all other countries within the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.