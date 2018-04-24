On same-sex marriage - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

On same-sex marriage – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
On same-sex marriage
Guardian (blog)
At the just concluded joint Forum of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) in Westminster, United Kingdom, the British Prime Minister Theresa May called for same-sex marriage to be legalised in Nigeria and in all other countries within the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!