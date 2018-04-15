On the Path to Sustainable Economic Growth - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

On the Path to Sustainable Economic Growth – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
On the Path to Sustainable Economic Growth
THISDAY Newspapers
Experts say there is urgent need for comprehensive and coherent policies to address vulnerabilities in the Nigerian economy, report Ndubuisi Francis, Obinna Chima and Nume Ekeghe. Despite Nigeria's exit from the economic recession it went into about …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!