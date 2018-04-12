Ondo Justifies Hike In Tuition — Nigeria Today

Ondo Justifies Hike In Tuition

Amid ongoing protests and controversy trailing astronomical increase in tuition of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) Ondo State Government has justified its decision, saying it is in tandem with present economic reality in the country. The government in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and strategy, Hon. Yemi Olowolabi, said […]

The post Ondo Justifies Hike In Tuition appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

