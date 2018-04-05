Ondo poly students to pay for N168m damages – Akeredolu — Nigeria Today

Ondo poly students to pay for N168m damages – Akeredolu

The N168 million damages caused by protesting students of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo (RUGIPO) at the institution would be paid for by them, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said on Thursday. Akeredolu spoke in Akure while receiving the report of the Committee of Inquiry on the violent protest by students of the institution.

