One Day Old Baby Stolen And Sold For N1.3m By Ministry Officials — Nigeria Today

One Day Old Baby Stolen And Sold For N1.3m By Ministry Officials

Two members of the Social Welfare ministry in Kumasi, Ghana, have been arrested for reportedly stealing and selling a day-old baby. Justice Administration Officer, the 58-year-old Samuel Obeng Afriyie and probation officer, Evelyn Jemima Alangeah, admitted guilt to selling the baby to a couple for over GHS16,500 (1,336,333.09 Naira). The pair stole the baby from […]

The post One Day Old Baby Stolen And Sold For N1.3m By Ministry Officials appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

