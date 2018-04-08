One dead in Trump Tower blaze in New York City - Toronto Star — Nigeria Today

One dead in Trump Tower blaze in New York City – Toronto Star
One dead in Trump Tower blaze in New York City
A resident of the 58-storey Manhattan skyscraper owned by U.S. President Donald Trump said no evacuation notice was sent out during the fire that started on the 50th floor and killed one man. The fire department confirmed that sprinklers aren't …
