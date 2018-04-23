One injured, road blocked in Durban protest - News24 — Nigeria Today

One injured, road blocked in Durban protest – News24
One injured, road blocked in Durban protest
Protests on Umgeni Road in Durban, apparently in response to the destruction of homes in an informal settlement, has left one person seriously injured. Traffic has also been halted. Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said Public Order …
Volatile service delivery protest leads to serious injuries
WATCH: Violent protests flare up in Durban
VIDEO-Tyres burn as protest action flares on M19
