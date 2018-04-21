One Killed, 16 Injured as Madagascar Police Disperse Protests - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

One Killed, 16 Injured as Madagascar Police Disperse Protests – U.S. News & World Report
|
The Standard
|
One Killed, 16 Injured as Madagascar Police Disperse Protests
U.S. News & World Report
ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) – One person was killed on Saturday when Madagascar police fired teargas at opposition demonstrators protesting against new electoral laws they say are designed to lock out their candidate from a presidential election due this …
Tense standoff between security services and protesters in Madagascar
Madagascar police fire teargas at opposition protesters
Madagascar police fire teargas at opposition protests
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!