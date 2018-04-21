 One Killed, 16 Injured as Madagascar Police Disperse Protests - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

One Killed, 16 Injured as Madagascar Police Disperse Protests – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

One Killed, 16 Injured as Madagascar Police Disperse Protests
U.S. News & World Report
ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) – One person was killed on Saturday when Madagascar police fired teargas at opposition demonstrators protesting against new electoral laws they say are designed to lock out their candidate from a presidential election due this
Tense standoff between security services and protesters in MadagascarDeutsche Welle
Madagascar police fire teargas at opposition protesterseNCA
Madagascar police fire teargas at opposition protestsReuters

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.